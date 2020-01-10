Suspect arrested in connection with Corner Store armed robbery

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A man was arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery at a Corner Store in Dripping Springs.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigated the robbery, which later led to the arrest of John Robert Garrison, 39, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Garrison is accused of entering the Corner Store at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 25, displaying a handgun and demanding money from the cashier, according to officials.

Garrison was arrested at a hotel in north Austin without incident by the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit and agents from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Officials said Garrison was also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including two for aggravated robbery with the Austin Police Department and for a parole violation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

He was taken to the Travis County Jail.