SAPD: 18-year-old charged after allegedly shooting teen in the face

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly shot someone in the face with a handgun.

Bryan Nash was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 28 a witness saw Nash point a gun at the victim and tell him that he was going to shoot him.

Police said the witness saw the gun go off, striking the victim in the face. Authorities said Nash fled following the shooting.

The victim was found unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital.

The affidavit said the witness identified Nash in a photo lineup.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.