Woman cuts boyfriend with machete, refuses to leave home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is in police custody after she cut a man with a machete and then refused to come out of her home, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, not far from Austin Highway and Walzem Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, there was an argument between the 36-year-old woman and her 42-year-old boyfriend that ended with the woman getting a machete and cutting his hand with it.

Police said when officers arrived the woman locked herself inside and refused to come out. Authorities say it took about an hour to coax the woman out of the home.

She now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.