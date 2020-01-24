KSAT12 News at 6, January 23, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The big story of the day: the felony indictment of Michelle Barrientes Vela and one of her top administrators.
A 14-year old boy is recovering from severe stab wounds after a fight between several students on Wednesday.
And, he cared. Those two words were repeatedly woven through the funeral service of District Judge Ray Olivarri.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.