Officials: Pilot hospitalized after helicopter crash in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS – A pilot was hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Atascosa County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 312 and County Road 309, north of Charlotte.

Officials say the pilot is receiving treatment at University Hospital.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.