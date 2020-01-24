Alamo Heights High School graduate among victims of fatal plane crash in Australia
Paul Clyde 'PC’ Hudson was helping battle wildfires in Australia
ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A 1995 Alamo Heights High School graduate was among three Americans killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia, according to a school district official.
Paul Clyde "PC" Hudson died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker he and two others were in crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia.
Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans
Canada-based Coulson Aviation said in a statement that one of its Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.
Hudson attended Alamo Heights High School from 1993-95, said Alamo Heights ISD communications coordinator Patti Pawlik-Perales.
Hudson was from Arizona and is survived by his wife, Noreen. He recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corp., according to a Facebook group.
