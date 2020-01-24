Alamo Heights High School graduate among victims of fatal plane crash in Australia

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A 1995 Alamo Heights High School graduate was among three Americans killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia, according to a school district official.

Paul Clyde "PC" Hudson died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker he and two others were in crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia.

Paul Clyde "PC" Hudson is pictured with boxer, Jessie James Leija, and friend, Mitch Eisenberg, in the 1995 Alamo Heights High School yearbook. Courtesy: Alamo Heights ISD (KSAT)

Canada-based Coulson Aviation said in a statement that one of its Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.

Hudson attended Alamo Heights High School from 1993-95, said Alamo Heights ISD communications coordinator Patti Pawlik-Perales.

Hudson was from Arizona and is survived by his wife, Noreen. He recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corp., according to a Facebook group.