Victory Capital Management opens headquarters in San Antonio
An investment firm opened its new headquarters in San Antonio Tuesday morning.
Victory Capital Management celebrated the grand opening along with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Victory Capital’s CEO David Brown says the opening re-enforces the company’s commitment to growth, and could lead to them hiring more people in San Antonio.
Nirenberg said he expects to see a $1 billion economic impact just from Victory Capital’s presence.
It was previously headquartered in Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.