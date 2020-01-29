KSAT12 GMSA at 6, January 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, police are investigating a homicide in Balcones Heights after an elderly woman was found beaten to death in her apartment. Police are now looking for her son, who is a suspect in the case.

SAPD is looking for 82--year-old Rita Brown who was last seen on Monday on the north side. Police say she may be in danger.

And, our KSAT community partners are holding a blood drive with University Health System until Friday, January 31st.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.