KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Feb. 26

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Several fatalities are being reported following a shooting at a MillerCoors Brewery in at Milwaukee, WI
  • SAPD is looking for a man accused of having indecent contact with a minor at a west side Walmart
  • A 49-year-old man has been arrested after his 12-year-old neighbor accused him of exposing himself to her for years

