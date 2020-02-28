One person hospitalized in far West Side shooting, officials say
Shooting in the area of Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the far West Side, officials said.
The shooting was reported in the area of Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.
The San Antonio Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in priority 2 condition.
KSAT is working to gather more information. We’ll update this story with the latest.
