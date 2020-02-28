SAPD: One victim taken to hospital after South Side shooting
The condition of the victim is currently unknown
SAN ANTONIO – A victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the South Side Friday afternoon.
San Antonio Police Department was called to the shooting a little after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Kendalia Avenue.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound but their condition is currently unknown.
There are currently no suspects in custody as of yet.
We’ll bring more details as they become available.
