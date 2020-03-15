69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

69ºF

Local News

Man shot, killed near Houston-area high school, sheriff says

Fight on football field near Atascocita High School triggers fatal gunfire

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Atascocita, Police, Crime
File photo of an incident that happened near Atascocita High School
File photo of an incident that happened near Atascocita High School (KPRC)

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A man was shot and killed after a fight broke out on the outside grounds of Atascocita High School, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying homicide investigators were investigating the incident around 12 p.m. in the 13300 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Authorities say a group of males, all believed to be in their late teens, were playing on the football field before a fight broke out.

One of the men was armed with a gun and shot one of the others, officials say.

The man that was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. However, as of around 1:30 p.m., authorities say the man died from his injuries.

The victim was believed to be between 19-20 years old. His identity has not been released, as of yet.

No word on if the suspects are yet in custody or if they are still at large.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

SAPD: 3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting on West Side

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: