Man shot, killed near Houston-area high school, sheriff says

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A man was shot and killed after a fight broke out on the outside grounds of Atascocita High School, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying homicide investigators were investigating the incident around 12 p.m. in the 13300 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Authorities say a group of males, all believed to be in their late teens, were playing on the football field before a fight broke out.

One of the men was armed with a gun and shot one of the others, officials say.

@HCSOTexas Homicide Investigators are assisting on a shooting investigation on the outside grounds of Atascocita High School, 13300 Will Clayton Parkway. Preliminary info: a group of males were playing on the football field when an argument broke out. One male retrieved a gun — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2020

The man that was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. However, as of around 1:30 p.m., authorities say the man died from his injuries.

The victim was believed to be between 19-20 years old. His identity has not been released, as of yet.

No word on if the suspects are yet in custody or if they are still at large.

Update: the wounded male, believed to be between 19-20, has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigation remains on-going. Condolences go out to the family. #HouNews https://t.co/jf9qX2Krw1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2020

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

