SAPD: Man stabbed outside of convenience store on the East Side, suspect at large

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen outside of his workplace on the East Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. outside of a convenience store in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.

Police say the victim is an employee of the convenience store and the incident happened just as he arrived to work.

SAPD: 3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting on West Side

The victim was stabbed in the left abdomen and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect’s motive is unclear, authorities say, and the suspect is still at large.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.