H-E-B rolls out new hours for pharmacy delivery, Senior Support Line

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has decided to shift delivery hours for pharmacy and senior customers as more and more Texas cities issue tighter restrictions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting March 23, pharmacy delivery from select stores will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday delivery will be offered from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hours for the majority of in-store pharmacies will remain 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for weekdays, with normal weekend hours.

H-E-B adds stricter purchase limits on more items to ‘protect the supply chain’

The pharmacy delivery services will be free in select areas and someone 18 or older must be present to sign for the delivery, according to H-E-B.

Nearly 50 H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area are eligible for delivery. To see a full list of eligible stores, click here.

San Antonio residents ordered to stay at home except for crucial errands, businesses

The grocer’s Senior Support Line, a delivery program that caters to customers 60 and older, will also see new hours this week.

Starting Monday, the service will operate from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The hours were originally 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Customers can place their orders through the Favor website or Favor app, or by calling 1-833-397-0080.

H-E-B announces ‘Senior Support Line,’ a new delivery program for vulnerable shoppers

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: