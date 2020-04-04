Residents of Gonzales nursing home post messages to family on social media

Gonzales, TEXAS – Currently, no visitors are allowed at nursing homes across the state because of the coronavirus crisis, but the residents and staff at Texan Nursing Rehab of Gonzales are getting creative.

This week, staff posted photos of residents holding up signs with messages to their families.

One sign read “I am doing alright and I will be happy when I can see you again." Others said, “I’m still beating them all at Wahoo and Bingo.”

“We have to get creative in ways to continue to give families insight into our daily activities,” Wendy Moore, regional director of marketing for the facility, said. “Our team continues to go above and beyond utilizing the social platform to give our families peace of mind during this time.”

Resident posts messages to their families on social media. (Texan Nursing and Rehab of Gonzales)

Moore goes on to say that overall, patients are safe and happy but are ready to see their loved ones.

Texan Nursing Rehab of Gonzales has 54 residents in their facility. Gonzales is located about 80 miles east of San Antonio.