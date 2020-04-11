11 more BCSO deputies from recently-graduated detention cadet class test positive for COVID-19
Entire class placed on leave
SAN ANTONIO – Eleven more deputies from the recently-graduated detention cadet class 2020-Alpha have tested positive for COVID-19, deputy Johnny Garcia, a BCSO spokesman said Friday night in a news release.
The additional positive cases now make a total of 13 deputies from the cadet class who have tested positive for the virus. A case was discovered on Tuesday and the other last week.
BCSO academy class placed on leave after recently-graduated jailer tests positive for COVID-19
The initial case prompted the entire cadet class to be placed on leave, which Garcia said led to proactive measures that officials believe may have spared additional detention staff and the inmate population from being infected. In addition, due to the deputies being assigned to a training deputy, mitigation efforts require deputies to wear personal protective equipment during their shift, thus minimizing close-contact transmission among other deputies and inmates in the units where the graduates were working.
To date, a total of 14 deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, one Video Visitation civilian employee, one dispatcher, and one inmate at the Bexar County Jail.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
