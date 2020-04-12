IRS has started direct depositing stimulus payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts
Check your payment status online by mid-April
SAN ANTONIO – The Internal Revenue Service has deposited the first round of Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts, according to a tweet sent Saturday.
The IRS, which started depositing stimulus payments on Saturday, is expected to provide an online tool the week of April 13 that lets you check the status of your Economic Impact Payment. Once the online tool is active it can be accessed by clicking here.
“We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” according to a tweet from the IRS.
Any person with a federal income tax filing or payment due on April 15 is eligible for #IRS relief in response to the ongoing #COVID19 emergency. Find details at https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/Ls5kAzXntj— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
Understand: A breakdown of the massive new stimulus bill
The payments will be automatic for most taxpayers, according to IRS.gov. To see if you are eligible for an economic impact payment, click here.
#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
