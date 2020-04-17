How to work from home more comfortably

SAN ANTONIO – From dining rooms to couches to kitchen islands, work-from-home stations can leave a lot to be desired. Some simple moves can make even the crudest home office more comfortable.

If you're hunched over and squinting at a computer screen, you may experience muscle strains, headaches and even dry eyes.

To create an ergonomically healthy work station, Consumer Reports says to start with your chair. Your feet should rest flat on the floor, and your lower back should fit snugly against the back of the chair. If they don't, put a pillow behind you and use a box or stack of books to create a stable footrest.

Your eyes should be your arm's length from the computer screen. The top of the monitor should be eye level, so you're gazing slightly downward toward the center of the screen.

Next, bend your arms at a 90- to 115-degree angle when you place them on the keyboard.

It's also important to take breaks.

"When you're staring at the computer screen for really long stretches, we tend to avoid blinking," said Consumer Reports' Rachel Rabkin Peachman.

To avoid eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look 20 feet away.

Taking breaks to walk or stretch throughout the day can also help prevent some of the back, neck and shoulder strain that often comes with sitting at a desk all day.