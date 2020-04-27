Man wounded in East Side drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Commerce Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was driving in a car when another vehicle pulled up along side him and started firing near Gevers Street and Montana Street.

The wounded man was shot in the arm and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.