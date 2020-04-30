Texas’ stay-at-home order expires tonight. What you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO – Starting May 1, some businesses in the state will be allowed to reopen as Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home order expires at midnight.

Abbott said Monday he will not renew statewide stay-at-home order that he issued March 31. Some businesses have said they will not reopen quite yet, while others plan to move forward.

Texas is among a handful of states that is beginning to reopen its economy.

WATCH: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott about plan to reopen Texas

Which establishments can reopen on Friday?

Under the new order, the following places can reopen with 25% occupancy and in compliance with social distancing guidelines:

All retail stores

Movie theaters

Malls

Libraries

Museums

Dental offices and other health care professionals

“If a business owner feels unsafe opening at this time ... there is no requirement to do so,” Abbott said Monday.

List: Here are the San Antonio tourism spots reopening this weekend

Which businesses are still closed?

Some businesses, where distancing is difficult to maintain, are still too unsafe to open. They include:

Bars

Gyms

Barber shops

Hair salons

Nail salons

Are masks or face coverings required?

All Texans are encouraged to wear face masks in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but Abbott’s order prohibits local governments from enforcing any penalties for people who do not wear one.

However, private businesses can ask customers to leave their establishment if they are not wearing masks.

San Antonio and Bexar County are still mandating face masks for residents in public buildings, but are cannot issue fines or other penalties.

When will the next phase of the plan begin?

Abbott’s current order is in effect through May 17, making May 18 the target date of the second phase.

Restrictions will be eased, however, depending on a number of factors state officials are monitoring, like positive test rates, death rates and hospitalization rates.

Bexar County and San Antonio’s emergency order, which bans gatherings and orders residents to wear face masks, is also in effect through May 17.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council vote to officially extend ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders in San Antonio

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

