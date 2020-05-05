Dealing with uncertainties: More realities of being a foster parent

SAN ANTONIO – There are so many uncertainties when it comes to foster care. “Will I get to keep this child?” “When will this child go back to their biological parents?” “How long will the process take to adopt?”

As the months have gone by, my husband and I found ourselves asking questions that nobody really has the answer to.

Being a foster parent -- or parent, in general -- is hard and challenging, but we are learning what works best for our little family.

Part 1: The realities of being a foster parent

As we have grown to understand our little girl, so much has improved and her growth has been outstanding.

Of course, there are still some toddler tantrums that show up from time to time, but just seeing her thrive has been amazing.

If all goes as planned (fingers crossed) we will get to finalize adoption for our little one by the end of the summer.

We are in a very uncertain waiting period right now, but knowing that we can officially call her ours soon is a blessing.

During National Foster Care Awareness Month, I hope more people reach out and open up their homes to a child in need.

While some cases don’t result in adoption or are only temporary, the impact one can make on a little one’s life will have a lasting impact on them.

If you are interested in fostering you can reach out to one of the many local agencies or Family Tapestry.