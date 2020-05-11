Papa John’s hiring for 300 jobs at San Antonio restaurants

Papa John’s San Antonio is hiring for up to 300 jobs amid a “strong demand for pizza carry-out and delivery" during to the pandemic, according to a news release.

The pizza chain announced Monday that it is hiring for a wide range of positions, including delivery drivers, in-store employees and shift managers. Positions include part-time and full-time.

“Papa John’s is hiring today, and we want to remind people that there are not only great opportunities for both part-time and full-time work here, but it also is a pathway for a future career path," Clark Mandigo III, president and COO of Papa John’s San Antonio, said in a news release.

"In fact, the majority of our leadership team started out as a delivery driver or an in-store team member.”

Those interested in applying can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day. For more information, visit https://jobs.papajohns.com and click on “Search Jobs,” or text JOBS to 47272.

The company has more than 1,000 employees across 29 locations. Papa John’s has had a presence in San Antonio for 25 years.

