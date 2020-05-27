73ºF

Officers seek several men in Southeast Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Two injured in fight, shooting on Bolmore Drive

Tags: fight, shooting, southeast side, san antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Several men are on the run after a fight led to a shooting on the Southeast Side, leaving two people injured, officials said.

Police said two groups of men were fighting on Bolmore Drive when someone pulled out a gun and fired.

One person was shot right above the knee and taken to the hospital, and another person was found unconscious from a physical beating, police say.

Officers said they are looking for three men who ran toward Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive.

