Blue Star Contemporary to reopen in early June

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Star Contemporary plans to reopen to the public in two phases.

According to a news release, members and donors will be welcomed back on Saturday, June 6, while the general public can begin visiting on Thursday, June 11.

All visitors will be required to make online reservations prior to admission, use face coverings, have their temperatures checked and observe social distancing while in the museum.

Visitors will be allowed to view extended exhibitions, including Novel Ideas, Secret Passage, Giveth and Taketh, and More Findings.

Admission fees will be waived in lieu of a donation.

BSC staff will maintain frequent cleaning and disinfecting procedures, wear face coverings, complete temperature checks and maintain social distancing, the news release said.

The art nonprofit closed to the public on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

