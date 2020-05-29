Pick up a free face covering at drive-thru event at San Antonio bike shop

SAN ANTONIO – Head over to Alamo City Harley Davidson Friday morning for a free face cover. You won’t even need to get out of your car to snag one as the event is a drive-thru.

According to the law firm, Herrman & Hermann PLLC, they’re partnering with the bike shop to help protect the health of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now our community needs strong community partners during their time of need, so we are more than willing to step up and get much needed face covers for our community", Greg Herrman, managing partner of Herrman & Herrman, PLLC said in a statement. ”With businesses starting to open up again, and people being out and about, it's important that they have what's needed to protect their health & and the health of their family.”

The Friday giveaway kicks off at 10 a.m. at Alamo City Harley Davidson located at 11005 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road. Thousands of masks will be distributed until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.