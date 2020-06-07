147 more COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – City officials reported 3,290 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which is an increase of 147 additional cases. The death toll remains at 78.

According to the city’s website, 1,961of those cases have recovered so far.

A total of 454 COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalized so far and currently, there are 32% of staffed beds available and 79% of ventilators available.

The case numbers will be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city’s website, as city leaders have moved the briefings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.

