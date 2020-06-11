WATCH LIVE: Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council to hear briefing on coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will hear a briefing on San Antonio’s response and preparedness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday morning.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City officials on Wednesday reported an increase of 135 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,648.

The death toll from the virus remains at 80. According to the city’s website, 2,173 of total cases have recovered so far.

