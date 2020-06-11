135 more COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – City officials reported 3,648 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is an increase of 135 additional cases. The death toll remains at 80.

According to the city’s website, 2,173 of those cases have recovered so far.

Of these cases, 1,057 are from the community, 1,887 are close contact, 270 are travel-related, 34 cases are unknown and 400 are under investigation.

The city currently has 26% of staffed beds available and 77% of ventilators.

The case numbers will be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city’s website, as city leaders have moved the briefings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.

For more information on the city’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

RELATED: City of San Antonio, Bexar County tops 3,100 COVID-19 cases