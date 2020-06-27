Priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A priest at a Catholic church in Helotes has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church posted on Facebook Friday night that Father Juan Molina recently received a positive result.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and his health has been increasing, the post states.

The church, located at 13715 Riggs Road, will remain open, as allowed under Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s ban of large gatherings.

Religious services are among the exemptions in the orders, issued this week.

“Given the parish protocols for the celebration of Mass during this time, the church can remain open,” the post states. “As a reminder, the cleaning crew sanitizes the church after every Mass. Let us continue to pray for all who are suffering from this pandemic.”