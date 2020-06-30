72-year-old woman gored by bison after getting too close for photos, officials confirm

BILLINGS, Mont. – “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild.” It’s a message park officials are reiterating after a 72-year-old woman was gored several times by a bison.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the California woman “approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo,” before she was gored.

The woman was injured at the at Bridge Bay Campground campsite Thursday evening.

Man taunting bison in viral video arrested, believed to be drunk during bison incident

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist Chris Geremia said. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail.”

Geremia said people should stay at least 25 yards away from bison and move away if they approach, or run away and try to find cover if a bison charges.

A report from CNN states that the woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after first being treated by rangers at the scene. Her current condition is unknown.

Yellowstone slaughters wild bison to shrink park’s herds

The incident is under investigation, according to the press release.