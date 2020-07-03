Police asking for public’s help in catching group of men wanted for aggravated robbery

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of men who are wanted for aggravated robbery.

The robbery took place on June 25, around 2:22 a.m., at an Exonn on 2102 Southwest Military Drive, according to police.

Authorities said one of the unknown males became involved in a verbal altercation with an employee at Exonn. The unknown male took out a handgun and demanded property from the employee, according to authorities.

The men involved in the aggravated robbery left the scene, police said.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers 210-224-STOP (7867).

