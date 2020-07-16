Boerne ISD to start Aug. 12 with in-person and e-learning for students

SAN ANTONIO – Despite an assurance from the Texas Education Agency that schools could offer remote-only instruction without losing funding, Boerne ISD plans to go forward with an option for students to attend in person.

According to school district officials, families can choose to do traditional in-person learning or the Boerne E-learning option for their students. The school year for Boerne ISD is slated to begin August 12.

Families will need to select their learning preference during the school district’s selection period, which will run from Friday, July 17 to Sunday, July 26. According to Boerne ISD, parents can make their selection in their child’s Skyward Family Access Account and will need to make a separate selection for each child in the family.

Students can transition between these models at the end of each nine-week grading period, district officials said.

To learn more about Boerne ISD’s back to school plan, click here.

