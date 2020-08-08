Portion of West Side neighborhood in San Antonio nominated for historic district designation

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio homeowner has filed an application with the Office of Historic Preservation to designate 498 parcels of a historic West Side neighborhood to be part of the proposed Buena Vista Historic District.

The district would stretch east to west from Brazos to Zarzamora, and north to south from Buena Vista to Cesar Chavez.

“The proposed Buena Vista Historic District is a wonderful opportunity to help San Antonians better understand the important and often central role the Westside, its business owners and its residents have played in the story of our city,” said OHP Director Shanon Miller.

Three virtual public meetings will be held on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. , Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. to discuss the proposed historic district.

Meetings will be accessible to public by calling 210-206-5483, the OHP Facebook page or by visiting www.sanantonio.gov/DSD/Boards/MeetingVideos .

For more information about the proposed district, call 210-207-7968 to listen to audio presentations. Video presentations are available at tinyurl.com/buenavistasa.

The process, which is expected to take about a year, will begin with OHP staff reaching out to homeowners through mail, door hangers, social media and a large banner at the corner of Buena Vista and Pinto.

Next week, owners inside the proposed boundary will receive a ballot by mail to indicate whether they support the proposed new district. Once 51% of the owners (within the proposed boundary) indicate their support, the item will be heard by the Historic and Design Review Commission, Zoning Commission and City Council.

Benefits for owner-occupied homes included in the boundary include 20% off city taxes for 10 years and the opportunity to extend the incentive for five years after.

Both homeowners and those with non-residential properties can take advantage of the city’s substantial rehabilitation tax incentive. Owners who invest 30% or more of the pre-rehabilitation improvement value of their property can choose to either freeze city taxes for 10 years or pay no city taxes for five years followed by five years at half the assessed value.