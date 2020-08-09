Beaumont police officer killed, another seriously injured in wrong-way crash, officials say

BEAUMONT, Texas – One Beaumont police officer was killed and another officer was seriously injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver, according to Beaumont Police Department.

The crash happened Sunday at 2:30 a.m. on Cardinal Drive.

Police said the two officers were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive when their patrol unit was struck head-on by a Ford Mustang that was traveling the wrong direction near the Highway 347 overpass.

One officer was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, and the other officer was pronounced dead on scene.

BPD Officer Killed in the Line of Duty- Second Officer Seriously Injured Following Crash on Cardinal Drive On Sunday,... Posted by Beaumont Police on Sunday, August 9, 2020

The identities of the officers have not yet been released.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing by state troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

