COVID-19 related hospitalizations still declining in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are still declining, according to numbers released by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and city officials.

On Saturday, Bexar County’s COVID-19 case load increased as the city announced 232 additional COVID-19 cases.

The additional cases bring Bexar County’s cumulative total to 42,531 cases since the start of the pandemic.

However, 10 more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 432.

Officials reported 743 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 770 on Friday. Of those patients, 328 are in the intensive care unit and 229 patients are on ventilators.

Numbers released by city officials indicate that 15% of staffed hospital beds and 52% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

