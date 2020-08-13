Coalition members rally against proposed budget increase for San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – Holding city leaders accountable — that was the goal behind the “Divest from police, invest in community” event held in San Antonio on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability.

Community members spoke about their disappointment with the city’s proposed budget increase for the San Antonio Police Department. Instead, they want to see part of the police funds being invested back into local communities, similar to what’s happening in Austin.

“I think the general fear behind that type of move is that we won’t be able to address crime because we won’t be able to respond to violence. But in actuality, when we talk about the creation of crime, a lot of that stems from inequality,” said organizer Marlon Davis.

The San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability consists of community members whose goal is to create police reform in San Antonio.

