SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s help in identifying the possible suspects in an unsolved murder case.

34-year-old Santos Garcia was killed on Aug. 13, 2012.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which could lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of Garcia.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).