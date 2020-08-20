H-E-B removes purchase limits on certain items

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated the purchase limits for products customers can purchase as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

While H-E-B stores are still limiting some items like wipes and soaps, paper towels have dropped off the purchase-limit list along with eggs, which were limited in the border region of the state.

Paper products have been a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic. When consumers started panic-buying items, H-E-B had to place limits on products but has since removed purchase limits on many items including toilet paper, which was removed from the list of limited items earlier this month.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to “protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield told KSAT in March.

H-E-B stores will need to abide by the following purchase limit for food items:

Brisket – Limit 2

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50 count – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Product limits that apply to H-E-B stores in the border region include:

Baby wipes – limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 1 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 1 items

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials. For more information on limits at Central Market stores, click here.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.