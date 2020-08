SAN ANTONIO – Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details at 6 p.m. regarding an arrest BCSO Public Integrity made Monday involving a former Bexar County juvenile detention employee.

The deputy would be the second in recent weeks who was arrested for some type of misconduct.

On Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office arrested Javier Cruz, a jailer who was accused of forging his medical documents to extend his leave.

