Amended Bexar County executive order places temporary halt on residential evictions

SAN ANTONIO – An amendment to an executive order in Bexar County is implementing a temporary halt in residential evictions.

The amended order was issued Friday, Sept. 4, by Bexar County officials.

According to the order, a landlord, owner of residential property or other person with legal right to pursue eviction or possessory actions must comply with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and allow for a temporary halt on residential evictions.

By following the order, the temporary halt is believed to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and still allows residents who may be struggling financially to continue residing in their homes.

Those that do not abide by the amended executive order may receive a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation.

The amended executive order can be read below:

