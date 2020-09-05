San Antonio Zoo run goes virtual this year

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced Saturday that its annual 5k run is going virtual to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the zoo’s history, participants will be able to log their race times at their own pace and from their favorite indoor or outdoor running location.

Registration for the event runs from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1. Runner packet pickup will be conducted curbside on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. All times will be submitted online.

Adults can register for the event for $40 and children can register for the event for $20.

Registration in the event includes the following:

Adult- Registration fee, access to submit 5K time online, custom print-at-home bib, custom print-at-home finisher certificate, 2020 Virtual Zoo Run adult shirt, 2020 Virtual Zoo Run drawstring bag, a neck gaiter provided by Academy Sports + Outdoors, and one adult standard admission zoo ticket.

Child- Registration fee, custom print-at-home bib, custom print-at-home finisher certificate, 2020 Virtual Zoo Run child shirt, 2020 Virtual Zoo Run drawstring bag, a neck gaiter provided by Academy Sports + Outdoors, and one child standard admission zoo ticket.

