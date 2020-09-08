Driver flees after rollover crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle responsible for a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 13900 block of Babcock Road, not far from UTSA Boulevard and Loop 1604.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control and crashed, just before fleeing the scene.

Police said the driver left behind a passenger who was not cooperating with officers. They were were not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, the UTSA Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

Investigators did not say what, if any, charges are expected to be filed against the driver should they be located.