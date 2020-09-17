89ºF

GMSA@9 Debrief: KSAT Explains discusses San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history

Episode 10 dives into the ongoing struggle for VIA funding and transportation challenges ahead in San Antonio

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Explains debrief on GMSA at 9 takes a look at San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history.

Myra Arthur talks to anchors Mark Austin and Sarah Acosta to discuss efforts to expand transportation offerings, but the efforts have not been successful.

You can watch or stream the full episode of KSAT Explains: San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history right here.

