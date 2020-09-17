GMSA@9 Debrief: KSAT Explains discusses San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Explains debrief on GMSA at 9 takes a look at San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history.
Myra Arthur talks to anchors Mark Austin and Sarah Acosta to discuss efforts to expand transportation offerings, but the efforts have not been successful.
You can watch or stream the full episode of KSAT Explains: San Antonio’s troubled mass transit history right here.
