Amazon finally announces dates for Prime Day 2020

After a year filled with uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has officially announced the dates for its annual Prime Day which offers massive discounts site-wide.

Oct. 13 and 14 have been tapped as the two-days for “epic deals” by one of the largest retailers in the world.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed Prime Day 2020 back a few months, as the usually scheduled date in July was postponed.

Amazon has hardly seen a drop in sales since the start of the pandemic - in fact, it’s been quite the opposite.

Sales increased by 40% in the second quarter compared to 2019, according to Amazon.

“As expected, we spent over $4 billion on incremental COVID-19-related costs in the quarter to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers in this time of high demand—purchasing personal protective equipment, increasing cleaning of our facilities, following new safety process paths, adding new backup family care benefits, and paying a special thank you bonus of over $500 million to front-line employees and delivery partners," said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

