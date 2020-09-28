iPhone, Powerbeats2, LG fridge, online contact purchases may mean cash in your pocket

The clock is ticking for Apple iPhone owners to file a claim over so-called batterygate. And, millions more dollars are waiting to be claimed by people who bought certain LG refrigerators, Apple earphones and contact lenses.

All is the result of companies settling class action lawsuits while not admitting to doing wrong.

The deadline to file a claim in the Apple iPhone matter is Oct. 6. Apple settled the lawsuit that claimed the company slowed performance of certain phones to save battery life.

If you own or owned an iPhone SE, 6, or 7, including Plus models, prior to Dec. 2017, you may be able to claim $25 per device. You will need the serial number, and the settlement website has a search function to help. To file a claim, click here.

If you bought Apple Powerbeats 2 before Aug. 7, you may be due more cash. That class action lawsuit alleged that the sports earphones would not hold a charge.

No proof is required and amounts of payout are undetermined. However, Apple agreed to a $9.75 million settlement, and the estimated payout is $38 without proof of purchase and double that with proof. The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 20. Click here to file a claim.

You may be entitled to cold hard cash if you bought one of several LG refrigerators. LG settled a class action lawsuit that claimed a defect caused fridges not to cool, leading to repairs and spoiled food.

You’re eligible to file a claim if your covered appliance was made from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2017. The amount of payout depends on individual circumstances, but without proof can add up to $450. With proof, a consumer can collect more than $3,000. The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 11. The list of affected models is included on the settlement website. Click here to view it.

If you bought contact lenses online, you may be able to collect a piece of a multi-million dollar deal. 1-800 Contacts settled antitrust class action lawsuit that alleged they and other companies illegally entered into anti-competition agreements involving online searches.

If you made an online purchase from 1-800 Contacts from Jan. 1, 2004 through Sept. 12, 2019, you may file a claim by clicking here.

Other companies involved in the settlement are Walgreens, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Vision Direct, Luxottica of America, Arlington Contact Lens Service and National Vision Inc. Purchase dates for eligibility from those companies vary and can be found by clicking here.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 4.