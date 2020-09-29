This is why downtown San Antonio buildings will light up in red this weekend

Landmarks and skyscrapers in downtown San Antonio will showcase hues of red this weekend to honor fallen firefighters across the country.

Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters will take place in the Alamo City on Saturday evening, when Frost Tower, the Henry B. González Convention Center and the Tower of the Americas will light up in red.

The Alamodome will have a marquee dedicated to firefighter Greg Garza, who died in a tragic accident while at a scene on Oct. 15.

Garza, a 17-year veteran, was among a group of firefighters who responded to a call for an electrical problem at a hotel when he stumbled while exiting a fire apparatus and was hit by a van.

Businesses across the city are encouraged to light up in red if possible. Businesses that choose to participate can use the hashtag #nffflightthenight2020 on social media, SAFD said.

Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters will take place across the country until Sunday. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation created the Light the Night event in 2017.