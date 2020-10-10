Man, woman hospitalized after southeast Bexar County shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County deputies say a man and woman were hospitalized after a shooting in the southeast area of the county.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 9600 block of Hildebrandt Road after getting reports of multiple shooting victims.

They said they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Emergency medical services transported both victims to the hospital.

It’s unclear who shot the couple or what led up to the shooting.

KSAT will update this story when more information becomes available.