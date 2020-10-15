Community activists make final push for people to fill out the 2020 Census

SAN ANTONIO – Time is running out to fill out the 2020 Census and be counted.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s decision to extend data collection through the end of this month.

With the clock ticking, community activists are heading to polling sites hoping to get voters who haven’t completed the census, to fill out the short form.

“At the end of the day, it brings money. It helps us get resources. All of the parts of the community that are the most vulnerable… get help through the census,” Said Nneka Cleaver, who volunteered to help get the word out.

Thursday, Cleaver and another volunteer, B Michelle, handed out census swag bags with t-shirts, pens and information at polling sites in minority communities on the East Side hoping to build excitement about filling out the census.

“As you know or maybe you don’t know, African Americans are typically underrepresented in the census,” Michelle said.

The first stop was the Claude Black Center where they met María Ann Vargas who hadn’t yet filled out the census, but after hearing that taking five minutes to fill out the short form could bring resources to her community, she was all in.

“I’m also believing in the census because we need this to be counted in 2020, and the ballot so that we can make a change,” Vargas said.

Even though Thursday is the last full day to fill out the census form, you do have until 5 a.m. Central Time Friday morning to get it done. You can do it online or by phone.

Visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 (English) 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

RELATED: Community organizers create incentives for filling out 2020 Census through family-friendly events