Store clerk punched, ATM broken into at Northeast Side 7-Eleven, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A store clerk was punched and an ATM was broken into at a Northeast Side convenience store early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store near Judson Road and Independence Avenue, not far from I-35 and Toepperwein Road.

According to police, three men walked into the store just before one of the men punched the store clerk in the eye. That’s when, police said, the men broke open the ATM and fled.

Police said they did not take the machine, but just broke it. They are not sure what, if anything, was taken.

The three men were last seen running on foot toward Independence Avenue. Police searched the area, but did not find the men.

Investigators said they initially thought the crime might be connected to another ATM crime, but now they are not sure. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.