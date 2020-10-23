Motorcyclist, SUV both crash at roundabout in Olmos Park, police say

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The Olmos Park Police Department is investigating a pair of wrecks at a roundabout early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a roundabout on McCullough Avenue after receiving word of a motorcyclist being thrown off a bike.

According to police, during the investigation of the motorcycle crash, a sport utility vehicle slammed on its brakes, hitting the roundabout, damaging the front tires.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene by EMS for road rash. An officer said the driver of the SUV was distracted by a passenger, but was not injured.